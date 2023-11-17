South African Health Minister Highlights Inequality as Biggest Challenge to Healthcare System

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla emphasizes the challenge of inequality in the South African health system, stating that it threatens the sustainability of healthcare for all. He highlights the disparity between private and public sector expenditure and announces upcoming reforms to achieve a more equitable national healthcare delivery system, including the implementation of national health insurance.

The minister's remarks were made during a conference of the SA Primary Health Care in East London, attended by various health officials and delegates

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Study Reveals Reasons Behind South Africa's Economic DeclineA new study led by Ricardo Hausmann, professor of public development at Harvard, has analyzed why South Africa has struggled to grow its economy over the last 15 years. The study highlights a collapsing state as a major factor contributing to the country's economic decline. Titled 'Growth Through Inclusion in South Africa ', the report aims to understand the reasons behind South Africa 's poor performance and offers potential solutions to address the issues of inequality and exclusion.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

NEWS24: New Food Labelling Regulations Proposed in South Africa South Africa 's health minister has published draft food labelling regulations that aim to introduce a new labelling scheme, limit the advertising of unhealthy foods, and restrict the use of misleading health claims. The regulations propose clearer food labels, including a new triangle highlighting unhealthy ingredients.

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: The Importance of Nutrition in Promoting Good Health as We AgeEmbrace the golden years with these top-notch foods to fuel your vitality🌿🐟🍓 From leafy greens to fatty fish, Affinity Health shares the 13 essentials for a healthier, more joyful aging journey🥗💪 TheCitizenLifestyle wellnessjourney Find out here⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Lack of Weather Data and Warning Systems Contribute to Flooding Deaths in the Global SouthFloods in the Global South, particularly in Africa, often result in high death tolls due to the lack of weather data and warning systems. The recent heavy rainfall around Lake Kivu in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo caused severe flooding and landslides, killing at least 600 people and displacing thousands. This highlights the need for improved weather monitoring and early warning systems in vulnerable regions.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Proposed legislation burdens global employers in South AfricaThe proposal to have all employers, regardless of whether they are resident or foreign, deduct employees’ tax has been slated as “impractical and unworkable”. Sars Tax Read more here ⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MONEYWEB: State of the Retail Nation in South Africa[LISTEN] 'Possibly because they are spending less on out-of-home entertainment and restaurants,' Zak Haeri – market lead atNielsenIQ for South Africa on SAfmRadio MarketUpdate with jmoyaha_. Moneyweb Liquor Food

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »