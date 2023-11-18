South African Health Minister Addresses Inequality in Healthcare System

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla emphasizes the challenge of inequality in the South African health system, which threatens the sustainability of healthcare for all. He highlights the disparity between private and public sector spending and announces upcoming reforms to achieve a more equitable national healthcare delivery system.





