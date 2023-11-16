South African Future Trust Summit: Celebrating Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

Let’s make history together at the inaugural South African Future Trust Summit, a transformative event that celebrates entrepreneurship in South Africa and aims to bring together visionary leaders, business owners, and changemakers to foster a brighter future for our nation. The Future Trust is a pioneering initiative founded by the Oppenheimer Foundation to uplift small and medium-sized businesses during challenging times.

Established with a mission to empower and support entrepreneurs, the Future Trust has played a vital role in providing both financial and non-financial assistance and mentorship to businesses across the various SME sectors. Today, we carry forward the spirit of the Future Trust, uniting towards the goal of empowerment, growth, and innovation for our country

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: The Future of Entrepreneurship: Embracing Technology and AdaptabilityEntrepreneurs must embrace technology, social imperatives, and adaptability to succeed in the future. With advancements in AI, sustainability, and decentralised finance, the business landscape is rapidly changing. This requires integrating cutting-edge technologies and adopting ethical and sustainable practices. Practical skills for growth include market research, financial planning, networking, sales, and marketing.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states, convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: South Africa's Bafana Bafana Begin World Cup Qualification CampaignBafana Bafana, the South African national football team, starts their qualification campaign for the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Benin. After failing to qualify for the last three editions, the team is determined to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament.

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: Load shedding costs South Africa close to R1 billion dailyActing Finance Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reveals the impact of load shedding on the country's economy and crucial industries. The government's energy action plan is discussed.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: South Africans' Most Common Password is 'admin', Easily Cracked by HackersThe most common password used by South Africans is “admin” and it takes less than one second for a hacker to crack it. South Africans tend to use weaker passwords for their streaming services and more complex passwords for their financial accounts.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: GeForce Now: Cloud Gaming Service Launches in South AfricaGeForce Now could be a game-changer for South African gamers desperate to play the latest popular titles without an expensive gaming PC or console. Rain’s launch of the Nvidia-powered platform is poised to become the country’s first to allow people to stream entire games from the Internet to a computer or mobile phone.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »