South African Footballers Embrace Fashion and Streetwear Brands

Samkelo Zwane, Jaedin Rhodes and Relebohile Mofokeng have shown that they have the flair and swag on and off the pitch. The trio of talented young ballers have been uplifting up-and-coming South African streetwear brands, giving themselves the right platform to express their love for fashion. As the current football landscape sees more players build a brand for themselves away from the game, young South African footballers are not wasting time in polishing their off-pitch personas.

The football/fashion crossover is showing no signs of slowing down and three talented DStv Premiership youngsters are taking advantage of the trend. Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane was pictured in a new campaign for ODD WEAR, a Johannesburg-based streetwear brand that featured another Glamour Boy, Aden McCarthy in their previous collectio

