South African Footballer Bonginkosi Ntuli Passes Away

It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli. Ntuli was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which ultimately led to his death. Born in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli started his professional career with Golden Arrows back in 2012.

