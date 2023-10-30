South African Fans Go Wild in New Zealand as They Celebrate Rugby World Cup Victory in TikTok Video

The video shows the family cheering and shouting as the Springboks play their best and defend their Rugby World Cup title

South Africans on social media reacted to the video with banter, joking about how brave the family was to be so joyful in the country of the losing teamwinning the Rugby World Cupon the big screen at a restaurant as they shout and scream with joy as the Springboks played their very best during the thrilling final and defended their title of the #RWC champs yet again.

A video shared on TikTok by @sharon_bok shows the young woman buying a size 3-4 years Springbok printed top before heading to the fitting rooms. It looked like a crop top, and @sharon_bok did not hesitate to buy it as she left the store with the Edgars shopper bag. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

LIVE: New Zealand vs South AfricaFollow the live action as the All Blacks face the Springboks in the 2023 RWCFinal. NZLvRSA Read more ⮕

South Africa edge out New Zealand in epic finalSouth Africa clinch a record fourth Rugby World Cup by doing just enough to deny 14-man New Zealand and retain their crown in a helter-skelter final in Paris. Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

South Africa vs. New Zealand: Video of All Blacks Crying After Springboks’ Victory Garners SympathyA TikTok video of New Zealand rugby players crying after losing the Rugby World Cup has gone. SA said comforting words for their tough battle with the Springboks. Read more ⮕

'New Zealand wanted the win, South Africa needed it'For South Africa, a country short on good news stories, losing the Rugby World Cup final and letting down 62m people was unthinkable. Read more ⮕