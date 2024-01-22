South African Dricus du Plessis becomes first UFC champion

South Africa has their first UFC champion after a bruising performance by Dricus du Plessis over Sean Strickland on Sunday. Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis became the first South African Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt holder after beating Sean Strickland by split decision on Sunday morning to take the middleweight belt from the champion.

It was a five-round bloodbath between the two big strikers but ultimately it was the burly South African who came away with the win at UFC 297’s main event in Toronto, Canada. Du Plessis is now seven wins from seven fights in the UFC, having climbed up the rankings rapidly within four years. He called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after the brawl as a possible first opponent to defend his belt





