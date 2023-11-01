South African-designed SHARK barriers gain worldwide acclaim

Dr Sara Andreotti, director and chief operations officer of the SharkSafe Barrier, says they’re a safer and more eco-friendly option than nets. Shark nets are responsible for the deaths of thousands of sharks and other marine life each year.The SharkSafe Barrier has been under development since 2012 in South Africa. If it can survive the Great White Sharks and robust seas of South Africa, it can work anywhere, says Andreotti.

After the Bahamas and the company’s first commercial installation, SharkSafe Barrier will be deployed in Bitou (Plettenberg Bay). The popular tourist destination saw two fatalities related to shark attacks in the span of three months last year.. They require minimal maintenance and marine life can settle on them to form an artificial reef. So, not only do they make the ocean safer but they’re a win-win for everything in the sea.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

