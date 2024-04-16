South African Cities Battling with Air Pollution

If you live in one of the following South Africa n cities and you battle to breathe the air, it’s no coincidence. A newin two years. However, there are multiple cities and towns across the country where you wouldn’t want to breathe the air. Moreover, one town in Gauteng has the worst air quality in all of Africa …If you breathe the air in a polluted area it can exacerbate conditions like asthma, lung disease, cancer and heart problems.

The report notes that when you breathe the air in a polluted city, exposure leads to and exacerbates numerous health conditions. These include asthma, cancer, stroke, and lung disease. So, be careful …Emissions rise from the cooling towers of the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Matla coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

In terms of South Africa, Pretoria continues an impressive trend of air pollution reduction which began in 2019 and has not slowed . The best air quality can be found in Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape and Bot Rivier in the Western Cape . The worst air is in Benoni, Gauteng, which ranks as the dirtiest in all of Africa. Benoni is closely followed by Bloemfontein in the Free State. Worryingly, Bloemfontein has seen an increase of more than three times its pollution concentration since 2022. We wonder what’s cause for this rapid increase.“Two of the biggest contributors to air pollution in South Africa are coal-powered and industrial plants, especially in the Northern provinces.

