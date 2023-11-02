South African actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana passes away

At just 34-years-old, Lebohang’s untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of her fans and the industry as a whole. Lebohang Lettie Mpyana gained fame and affection from the South African audience for her remarkable portrayal of the character “Khelina” on the hit television series. Her natural talent and comedic timing made her a standout star, and her charismatic presence on screen won the hearts of viewers far and wide.Where was the “Diep City” actress born?
Born in Limpopo, Lebohang’s journey to stardom was marked by dedication and hard work. She tirelessly pursued her dreams, and her success in the entertainment industry was a testament to her unwavering passion for her craft.
Her performances brought laughter and joy to countless households, making her a household name and a role model for aspiring actors.Lebohang Lettie Mpyana’s legacy will live on through her work, as her performances continue to entertain and inspire future generations of comedians and actors. Her passing is a profound loss, but her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who had the privilege of watching her on screen.
South Africa Headlines
