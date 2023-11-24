South Africa Withdraws Bid to Host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The South African Football Association have confirmed that they have withdrawn their bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. SAFA have also announced that they will be focusing on making a bid for the 2031 tournament hosting rights. South Africa wishes to announce that the country is withdrawing from the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Bid and is considering bidding for the 2031 tournament when FIFA announces the call for countries to bid for the event.

The time frame for developing the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid has been challenging. This does not diminish our commitment to women’s football, and has instead strengthened our commitment to produce a strong South African women’s team for 2031, and a compelling bid for the same tournament





