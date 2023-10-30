South Africa Win World Cup - 'I Can't Believe What We Did'

The captains' fates told the story -- while New Zealand skipper Sam Cane watched on, having been sent off in the first half,kissed his right sweatband and roared in to the Parisian sky. His South Africa side had just won a third straight game by a single point to retain the World Cup. But this was about much more.

The nature of this win, their run to the final and the way in which the group has squeezed every drop out of their talent has made this a popular team, adored at home. While perhaps not quite as adored further afield, this champion team is deeply respected, both for its on and off-the-field achievements.

For All Blacks skipper Cane, who became the first male player to be sent off in a World Cup final, the sporting emotions were in sharp contrast to Kolisi, but the pride was similar.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

While this was a sporting triumph first and foremost, when the celebrations calm South Africans will hope it can inspire some meaningful change, as suggested by Moloto Mothapo, a spokesman for the South African parliament.

