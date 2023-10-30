South Africa must tread carefully in its economic relationships to avoid being caught in the escalating tension between east and west, and more specifically China and the US. The country's hosting, and the outcome, of the, the US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries will meet in Johannesburg for the 20th Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (Agoa Forum).

South Africa needs to pull off an exceptional balancing act in managing its international relations in a sensible way that protects and advances its economic interests.As a major source of infrastructure financing to sub-Saharan Africa, China is now the region's largest bilateral official lender.

Agoa might present a challenge to China as competition for its own interests in Africa. China would like African countries to untie or loosen their agreements with the US. It is thus a good moment to take stock of the actual benefits South Africa has derived from the Agoa agreement with the US.The Agoa agreement was approved as legislation by the US Congress in May 2000 for an initial 15 years. headtopics.com

capacity building through technical assistance and programmes to help South African businesses meet US standards, thus becoming more competitive in the global marketplace.China is the largest consumer of South African commodity exports, and thus a key influencer of the rand exchange rate. In addition, China and Russia's planned move towards. This means South Africa needs to carefully navigate its relations with the US and its Brics partners, China and Russia.

It will want to keep strong ties with the US through Agoa without getting into a difficult position between China and the US. The outcome of the November meeting will have serious economic implications.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. headtopics.com

