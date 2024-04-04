South Africa Urged to Avoid Panic-Induced Policy Interventions Amid Drought Conditions

As South Africa faces drought conditions and the risk of higher food inflation, the government should steer clear of panic-induced policy interventions like export bans and price caps , or else risk the country’s long-term food security .
El Nino weather patterns causing drought conditions in Southern Africa are raising food inflation concerns among economists – but Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) chief economist Wandile Sihlobo says the country should tread carefully when looking at how to address this. In a note this week, Sihlobo said that drought and crop losses are leading to worries that food inflation will start surging after months of moderation – and this, in turn, has led to calls for government interventio
South Africa Drought Food Inflation Policy Interventions Export Bans Price Caps Food Security
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »
South Africa: Johannesburg Faces Water Cuts, Power Cuts During Heatwave - South African News BriefsJohannesburg Faces Water Cuts and Electricity Outages Amidst Heatwave
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »