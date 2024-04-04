South Africa Urged to Avoid Panic-Induced Policy Interventions Amid Drought Conditions

As South Africa faces drought conditions and the risk of higher food inflation, the government should steer clear of panic-induced policy interventions like export bans and price caps , or else risk the country’s long-term food security .

El Nino weather patterns causing drought conditions in Southern Africa are raising food inflation concerns among economists – but Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) chief economist Wandile Sihlobo says the country should tread carefully when looking at how to address this. In a note this week, Sihlobo said that drought and crop losses are leading to worries that food inflation will start surging after months of moderation – and this, in turn, has led to calls for government interventio

