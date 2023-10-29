South Africa unites around Springbok win

South Africa had triumphed over New Zealand just a year after Nelson Mandela’s rise to power as the first democratically elected president in 1994 in a scene captured in the blockbuster movie,Rugby, once associated with White-minority rule, has played a symbolic and significant role in unifying the nation.
Residents poured into the streets in cities, including Cape Town, to celebrate the achievement, while President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the stadium in the French capital to watch the encounter.“The 1995 nation-building project continues to run its course,” said Charles Molapisi, chief executive officer of main sponsor MTN South Africa.
The tournament has provided a distraction from South Africa’s challenges — record power cuts, a flailing rail and ports network, unemployment of more than 30% and gaping inequality that have all helped to curb growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy. headtopics.com
After South Africa eliminated hosts France from the tournament in the quarterfinals, Ramaphosa joked that he was trying to call President Emmanuel Macron to console him. “Many of them felt that we should declare today as a public holiday, and I declined and I said we would only consider that when they win the finals.”