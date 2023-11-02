South Africa: Tyla's 'Water' Gets a Spooky Halloween Makeover!

The dance challenge for the hit song has made waves on social media, and two friends from Chicago decided to bring the viral sensation to life with their unique Halloween costumes.Jessica dressed up as Tyla herself, wearing a nude-toned flowing top similar to the singer's style.

Her friend transformed into a bottle of Fiji Water, using cling wrap and a carefully placed logo to complete the look. The duo's TikTok video showcased them having a blast, engaging in the iconic"Water" dance moves and even playfully imitating drinking from the water bottle.The creative costumes were further highlighted when a Tyla fan account (@for_tyla) reposted the TikTok video on X, sharing their amusement and appreciation.

Tyla herself couldn't help but share the post, encouraging her fans to continue tagging and sending such content her way.

