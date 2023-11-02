South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Thursday, 2 November 2023

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

THESANEWS: On This Day in South Africa: What happened on 01 November?We look back on this day in world and South African history, remembering the people and events that shaped the world we live in today.

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Wednesday, 1 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Wednesday,1 November 2023, Kolisi attributed the team’s victory to every South African.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

