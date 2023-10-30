South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Monday, 30 October 2023

A lot can change overnight, but we’ll keep you informed with the latest news stories and headlines in South Africa on Monday, 23 October 2023.

Security personnel apprehended bogus doctor Matthew Lani when he tried to enter Helen Joseph Hospital disguised in a hoodie. Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation, and it is expected that he will announce if SA will be getting a public holiday.SNOW was confirmed in several parts of South Africa on Sunday.

Lastly, as the clock ticks down, South African students brace themselves for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams known as “Matric exams”, set to kick off on Monday, 30 October 2023, and conclude on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.Lani was apprehended by security personnel on Sunday night, 29 October. headtopics.com

Earlier this month Lani was exposed after the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) disassociated itself stating that he does not appear in its registers.President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation, and it is expected that he will announce if South Africa will be getting a public holiday.

This comes after Ramaphosa said he would consider granting a day off of work, granted the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup in theirHailstones the size of golf balls hit several parts on Sunday. More severe thunderstorms are expected in the coming days. headtopics.com

