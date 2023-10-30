HEAD TOPICS

South Africa to Toughen Asylum and Immigration Laws Amid Rising Xenophobia

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced plans to toughen asylum and immigration laws in South Africa, marking a break from the previous embracing policy. The proposals are contained in a White Paper released for public discussion.

With xenophobia rising in South Africa, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced plans to toughen asylum and immigration laws in a move that will have far-reaching consequences for foreign nationals who seek refuge in the country.

His proposals are contained in a document, known as a White Paper, which has been released for public discussion as the first step towards adopting legislation that will mark a decisive break with the more embracing policy that the government - led by the African National Congress (ANC) - championed after it took power at the end of the racist system of apartheid in 1994. In a sign of the extent to which he envisages changes, Dr Motsoaledi said the government had made a "serious mistake" about two years later when it signed up to international agreements - such as the UN's refugee convention - without seeking exemptions from certain clause

