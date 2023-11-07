South Africa to review relationship with Israel amid conflict with Gaza

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor will deliver a statement in Parliament on the conflict between Israel and Gaza as government reviews its relationship with Israel. Cabinet decided to démarche Israel's ambassador to South Africa and withdraw South African Embassy officials from Tel Aviv due to disparaging remarks made by the ambassador about those against attacks on Palestinian civilians. South Africa has not had an ambassador in Israel since 2018.

Cabinet took a dim view of the ambassador's conduct

