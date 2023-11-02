South Africa to Borrow More As Revenue Falls - Medium-Term Budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Treasury's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on November 1, 2023. The government's revenue from tax collections has declined since the February 2023 Budget was presented as economic conditions in South Africa have since worsened, pushing it to find new sources of money. To this end, the government plans to increase its borrowing requirements from R515.6-billion to R563.6-billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year, the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement review documents show.

The government plans to increase its borrowing requirements from R515.6-billion to R563.6-billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year. Debt has become an even bigger and scarier… The medium-term budget policy statement presented by South Africa's finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, to parliament on 1 November 2023 is intended to provide a preview of… After 15 years of spending more than it is able to collect from taxpayers, the South African government is now swimming in debt.

The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) has revealed how South Africa's weak growth combined with arduous debt repayment obligations and other factors continue to affect… South Africa is anxiously awaiting the medium term budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Godongwana has warned that the government ..., representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

