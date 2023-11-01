South Africa thrash New Zealand to close on semis

Temba Bavuma's side took the same approach as they have throughout this tournament, starting steadily before accelerating rapidly late in the innings. De Kock went past 500 runs for the tournament in the process, becoming the first South Africa batter to reach that milestone at a World Cup, before he fell for 114 off 116 balls. Van der Dussen reached his century off 101 balls then kicked on brilliantly.
Marco Jansen, who claimed 3-31, and his fellow fast bowlers did the initial damage to reduce New Zealand to 67-4 in reply, before left-arm spinner Maharaj hammered home South Africa's dominance as the Kiwis collapsed to 110-8.
South Africa's place in the top four is now all but assured, with the Proteas batting and bowling units both impressing once again. Fast bowler Southee made his return from a fractured thumb here but looked understandably rusty. Williamson made 78 on his return from a serious knee injury against Bangladesh earlier in the group stage but had to retire hurt after he also suffered a fractured thumb and has not played since.
Four wins from four to start the competition helped mask those injury problems but three losses on the spin, albeit to the top three sides, has put the pressure on an increasingly thread-bare group, with their net run-rate also taking a significant hit in this defeat.
The Black Caps have shown their resilience numerous times over the years and, after a bruising defeat, a patched-up side will have to do so again to ensure a campaign that started so brightly isn't over before the knockout stage."I'm feeling really good lately. It's nice that everything is coming together at an important time for us.
