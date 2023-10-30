South Africa: Springboks Win Is a Symbol of SA's Journey to Nationhood

The President described the win as historic at the Stade de France over the weekend and a reflection of South Africa's own democratic journey.

"The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence. It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded," he said.

"The fervent, colourful and touching displays of national pride from South Africans both at home and abroad during this tournament, show that perhaps as never before, the Springboks have well and truly been embraced by all races as their own. headtopics.com

"Witnessing so many South Africans don the national team's colours and profess their support online and on other platforms speaks to the deep love for our country and to our ability to pull together even when the going gets tough," he said."At times such as this, when our country faces many problems that at times cause our spirits to flag, we are reminded that our South Africanness, our sense of community and belonging, and our very nationhood did not evolve overnight.

He acknowledged that the country faces problems that"cannot be forgotten or wished away by a fleeting moment such as a sporting victory" but highlighted that the victory has united the country. "He spoke about the different backgrounds of the team members and the difficulties they have had to overcome to reach this pinnacle of sporting achievement. You have to be South African to see, feel and experience the things we do," he said. headtopics.com

