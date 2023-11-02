South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say Officials

Officials are"cautiously optimistic" that South Africa can maintain its African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) status with the US, as the Agoa Forum kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday, 2 November.
This week the US cut Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic out of Agoa, which gives eligible African countries duty-free access to the US for most of their exports. The Biden White House did not put SA on the chopping block in its annual eligibility report to Congress.
This was good news after all the earlier threats to SA's Agoa privileges emanating largely from the US Congress because of Pretoria's perceived palliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin.at the weekend, South Africa wants to increase exports to the US under Agoa, from the current $2.7-billion annually (about R50-billion on 1 November). This represents a significant 30% of its total exports to the US.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »