South Africa: SA Swimming in Debt

He said government debt would rise"from R4.8 trillion in 2023/24 to R5.2 trillion in the next financial year"."Government spending has exceeded revenue since the 2008 global financial crisis. "These rising annual budget deficits have reached an extent where the government will borrow an average of R553 billion per year over the medium term," he said.

A large chunk of government spending is the salary bill of ministers and government employees, while the almost 700 state-owned enterprises have also been draining the coffers.Add to that over R330 billion of Eskom debt, which is already government guaranteed.

Despite all this, Godongwana said he has found a way to extend the monthly SASSA R350 grant beyond the 2024 national general elections. The South African Social Security Agency says at least 7.8 million people receive the grant, while a further 13 million have applied for it.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"R34 billion is allocated to extend the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant by another year. Over the medium term, a provisional allocation is retained while a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system is finalised," said Godongwana.President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the initiative as a great success for creating over 1.2 million so-called"work opportunities".

Its critics say it dumped over 350,000 college and university graduates when the initiative ended in September.

