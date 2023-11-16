South Africa's Youth and Voter Registration

Ahead of registration weekend, the younger generation must remember it can create a just, equal and modern society. With young people making up most of South Africa’s population, we are often seen as a beacon of hope and regarded as future leaders, inspired and motivated to build a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future. The country’s youth — those aged 15 to 34 — account for about 20.6 million (35%) of the population, according to Statistics South Africa’s 2021 data.

Although a youthful population presents an opportunity to grow and advance our economy, critical factors, such as disparities in education, wealth and equality, as well as social issues, such substance abuse and violence, and the high level of unemployment, remain a sad reality for youths. Perturbing reports by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) say that out of the 26 million people on the roll, 14 million are not registered to vote and about half of them are under the age of 29. In the 2019 general elections, at least 9 million people who were eligible to vote did not register to do so





🏆87. mailandguardian » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: How the Presidency Aims to Fix South Africa's Collapsing Logistics SectorAnalysis - Amid a new sense of urgency over a R500bn loss to the economy, the Cabinet will soon be shown a plan to increase private sector involvement in SA's railways and ports.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »