South Africa's Transnet Seeks Funding for Turnaround Plan

South Africa's Transnet is seeking funding for its turnaround plan to address port and rail congestion. However, the government's recent bailout of Eskom has made it more difficult for Transnet to receive financial assistance. The government has attached conditions to the bailout, requiring Transnet to show progress on its turnaround plan before receiving any funds.





South Africa: Transnet Seeks Further Reprieve From R10 Billion Debt Repayment As Deadline LoomsTransnet has another portion of debt - worth almost R10bn - that has to be repaid by the end of December. Transnet told Daily Maverick it would deal with the debt in the same way it did the debt that became due in November - by refinancing it.

South Africa's Transnet Seeks Funding for Turnaround PlanSouth Africa's Transnet is seeking funding for its turnaround plan to address port and rail congestion. The government wants to see progress on Transnet's turnaround plan before providing any funding.

