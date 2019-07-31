South Africa's Transnet Seeks Funding for Turnaround Plan

South Africa's Transnet is seeking funding for its turnaround plan to address port and rail congestion. However, the government's previous bailouts for Eskom have made it more difficult for Transnet to receive financial assistance. The government wants to see progress on Transnet's turnaround plan before providing any funding. Transnet's chairman emphasizes the need for a differentiated approach, as the success of its strategy relies on government funding.





