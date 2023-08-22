HEAD TOPICS

South Africa's Top Restaurants Honored at 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

Over 800 guests gathered at Cape Town's GrandWest Grand Arena to celebrate South Africa's culinary excellence at the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards. The top restaurants were awarded with 3, 2, or 1 stars based on a meticulous judging process led by chief judge Abigail Donnelly.

A burst of confetti at Cape Town's GrandWest Grand Arena on Sunday 19 November concluded the much-anticipated 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards ceremony, where over 800 guests gathered to celebrate South Africa's culinary excellence., South Africa's top restaurants were awarded with 3, 2 or 1 stars following a meticulous judging process led by chief judge Abigail Donnelly.

The criteria spanned the entire spectrum of the dining experience – from decor and ambience to service, the wine list and the quality of the ingredients – with restaurants needing to score between 70 and 79 out of 100 to win 1 star, between 80 and 89 to win 2 stars, and over 90 to win 3 stars. Donnelly says: “This year’s winners have demonstrated a seamless combination of consistency and quality, coupled with a commitment to progression and experimentation. We have seen the young and upcoming shine and the established legends generously imparting their wisdom, fostering a wonderful spirit of mentorship within the communit

