South Africa's Tax Collection Beats Estimates Despite Challenges

South Africa’s preliminary tax collection beat estimates despite significant growth in refunds, logistics constraints, record power outages and a faded commodity boom. The South African Revenue Service collected R1.741 trillion in the fiscal year through 31 March, Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Tuesday. The period’s tax take was about R10 billion more than projected in the February budget, representing a 3.2% increase from the 2023 fiscal year.

Read all our Sars news here. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The higher-than-anticipated income means the budget deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product for the past fiscal year could be better than the National Treasury’s February projection of 4.9%. Compliance revenue increased 26.7% to 294 billion rand and 101 billion rand of impermissible refunds was prevente

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: Will South Africa's Voters Survive the Disinformation Deluge?The biweekly report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) sheds light on what they describe as concerning trends in online activity leading up to South Africa's general elections.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: African Games - South Africa Overtakes Nigeria On Medals TableWhile Team Nigeria added three silver and four bronze medals, it wasn't enough to maintain their second-place position.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Zimbabwean Migration to South Africa - How Technology Helps Keep Families TogetherAnalysis - Political instability and economic decline in Zimbabwe have accelerated migration to South Africa in the last two decades. Because of the overriding socio-economic focus of the migration, people often fail to understand the effects on the migrants and their families.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: How a Shipping Carbon Tax Could Help Africa Build Climate Resilient TradeAnalysis - Pricing the emissions of the international shipping industry could raise $100 billion/yr.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Income tax brackets in South Africa for 2025: an easy guideIncome tax is the value deducted by the government from your annual income, which goes towards services offered by them. What Income tax bracket do you fall in?

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

How much fuel tax government loses with every electric car sold in South AfricaWhile sales of EVs are still very low compared to those of petrol or diesel models, National Treasury stands to lose tens of millions of rand in fuel levies over the next few years based on a growing adoption rate.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »