South Africa's Successful HIV Treatment Programme

South Africa has one of the largest public-sector chronic medicine programmes for HIV treatment in the world. Approximately 5.8 million out of 7.8 million HIV-positive individuals in the country are on antiretroviral treatment. The government provides medication to about 5.5 million people through the public health system, resulting in significant public health benefits.

However, the data used to estimate various factors such as life expectancy and HIV incidence are approximate and sourced from different quality data sources





CapeTownEtc » / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

5 things South Africans should know before semigratingRichard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa, gives insights into the semigration market in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: DA Submits Parliamentary Questions On Status of South Africa's Air Quality Monitoring StationsPress Release - Note to editors: Please find the attached soundbite by Hannah Shameema Winkler MP

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes the Conclusion of the Successful AGOA ForumPress Release - Special Note: Happy 37th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: HIV Conference Hit By Mass Food PoisoningThe doomed Gauteng Youth Aids conference was hit by a disaster on Saturday when over 30 delegates had to be rushed to hospital with food poisoning.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »