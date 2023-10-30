South Africa's rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budget

At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7900 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will on Wednesday table in parliament the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending.

The rand's appreciation in recent days is surprising given that Godongwana will likely highlight the deterioration of South Africa's fiscal position, analysts at ETM said. The currency could be drawing strength from more hawkish talk from the South African Reserve Bank, which has left the prospect of another rate hike on the table, they said.

"The broader picture remains worrisome, with all eyes turning to the MTBPS to determine if the government has the appetite to implement urgently needed structural reforms," ETM Analytics said in a research note.South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond fell slightly in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points at 10.685%. headtopics.com

