South Africa's Public School Matric Pass Rate Questioned

Educationists and the official opposition have said South Africa’s “real” public school matric pass rate is just over 55%, as opposed to the official rate of 76.2%. They have also taken the department to task for failing to implement measures to improve learner development. “Our basic education system is seriously challenged and has been so for way too long.

If we are to meaningfully change this picture, we must acknowledge and be more deliberate in addressing some key challenges,” said the opposition





Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matter
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in Gaza
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's Future
Only 716 000 of the world's 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa's future.

Youth Unemployment and Tech Skills Shortage in South Africa
New statistics reveal a high youth unemployment rate and a shortage of technical skills in South Africa. The lack of technical expertise is negatively impacting organizations, leading to struggles in meeting client needs, reduced innovation capacity, and loss of customers to competitors.

Understanding the Terms and Concepts of Glass Recycling in South Africa
The Glass Recycling Company provides important words to learn in the journey of glass recycling in South Africa, highlighting the significance of understanding the terms and concepts involved.

Expats Returning to South Africa, Not Just in Western Cape
Property group Chas Everitt says that expats are returning to South Africa "in droves" and, contrary to popular opinion, they aren't all settling in the Western Cape. A very large percentage are actually buying homes in Gauteng, and in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg in particular.

