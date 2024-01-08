South Africa's Proposed Energy Plan Revision Criticized

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s proposed revision of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is an admission of failure brimming with wishful thinking, energy policy and investment specialist Professor Anton Eberhard hasIt outlines the electricity capacity set to come online between 2024 and 2030, and considers several scenarios for building or procuring additional power between 2031 and 2050.

Based on the forecasts in the IRP 2023, South Africa can expect at least another four years of load-shedding. This was the “admission of failure” to solve South Africa’s energy crisis and end load-shedding that Eberhard referred to. Eberhard added that the document failed to fulfil its stated purpose of ensuring electricity security while minimising environmental impacts and the cost of supply. “It advocates delaying the closure of old coal power stations, working around minimum emission standards, and provides dodgy conclusions on a least-cost power system without detailing its input assumptions,” he said.The reference case is the cheapest path with a total system cost of R





South Africa to release draft electricity infrastructure plan for public commentMinister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the release of the draft IRP 2023 for public comment. The plan reviews the approved IRP 2019 and covers the 2030 and 2050 time horizons.

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals.

Africa's Untapped Renewable Energy Investment OpportunitiesKPMG report highlights Africa's potential for $250-billion green investments in renewable energy, emphasizing the need for increased financing to reach climate targets.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world's 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa's future.

MTN South Africa Invests R1.5 Billion in Network Resilience ProgrammeMTN South Africa has invested R1.5 billion in its Network Resilience Programme to fortify its network infrastructure and enhance resilience. The programme aims to mitigate the impact of load shedding and address challenges posed by criminal activities targeting power stations. Notable progress has been made across several provinces, with Gauteng being a key focus area for MTN's modernisation drive.

Increased Use of Fans and Airconditioning Units Leads to Stage 6 Loadshedding in South AfricaKarabo Rakgolela, general manager of Lethabo Power Station, suggests that increased use of fans and airconditioning units by affluent South Africans has spiked demand by around 1 500MW, leading to Stage 6 loadshedding. Higher-than-normal temperatures in November have caused citizens to use fans and airconditioning units more frequently.

