South Africa's Private Sector Initiates Over 100 Power Generation Projects

Years after Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe fought against allowing wider embedded power generation in South Africa, new projects are set to explode in the country – realising the pent-up demand the minister said didn’t exist.
In a parliamentary Q&A this past week, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted that, since the removal of the threshold for embedded generation in South Africa, the private sector has initiated over a hundred projects aiming to bring up to 12,000MW online – with 66,000MW in the pipeline. “The pipeline of confirmed private sector generation projects has increased to 126 projects representing more than 12,000MW of new capacity since the amendment of Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to remove the licensing threshold for generation facilities,” Ramogkopa said. “1,338MW is expected to connect to the grid in 2023 and 3,081MW in 2024. A survey by Eskom showed that the total number of projects in the pipeline is 66,000MW.” The number of private sector projects in the pipeline is staggerin
