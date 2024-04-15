South Africa's New Visa Regulations Withdrawn Due to Lack of Public Consultation

Busiswe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa , says the recent withdrawal of the nation’s new visa regulations indicates the government’s lack of consideration of public consultation s when setting policy.some in government don’t care about actual input from the publicThis invariably leads to delays, legal challenges and money issues down the line – leading to policy stasis and poor execution .

However, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi withdrew the gazette on Friday after the department faced backlash forHome Affairs working on major visa changes for South Africa A case in point is the National Health Insurance Bill, which has faced opposition from businesses, insurers, medical professionals and even parliament’s own legal team.“This bill is simply unimplementable – there is no way it can be funded. It risks doing serious damage to the private healthcare sector and triggering an exodus of staff from the medical system,” said Mavuso.

“Public consultation cannot just be a matter of procedure, but must include proper consideration of the input received, as spelt out in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act,” said Mavuso. The e-tolling system was forced on the residents of Gauteng after a lack of public consultation and continued to accrue debt and higher collection costs for the government over the next ten or so years of public revolt., the system was officially shut down – leaving the province and the national government with a hefty debt bill.

