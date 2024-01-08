South Africa's New Energy Generation Plan Criticized for Lack of Detail

The new energy generation plan for South Africa has been labelled as a ‘shoddy piece of work’, lacking detail, and indicating that loadshedding is on the cards for the next seven years. This is according to independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson, who weighed in on the draft of the Integrated Energy Plan (IRP) of 2023. The document was gazetted for public comment this week.

Mallinson says the latest document is an ‘extremely shoddy piece of work’ which lacks references to sources and costing used. ‘We can’t test the modelling because we are not provided with the input assumptions.’ The plan suggests a new generation capacity of 29.3GW, with 2.7GW currently under construction – falling short of the recommended amount by the Presidential Climate Commission, as noted by Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies. Additionally, the plan foresees a deficit in supply and demand until the decade’s end. Furthermore, more than 8GW of new gas projects – more than the





