South Africa's Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Win Semi-Finals to Qualify for 2024 Olympics

Both the men and women's hockey squads in South Africa played semi-final matches in Pretoria to get to the Olympics. South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams are eager to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They had to face Ghana in semi-final games and SA's women and men's hockey teams both won against Ghana to get to the finals for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The hockey teams on their way to represent the country in the Olympics earned much praise from netizens in South Africa.

Both the South African men's and women's hockey teams played their semi-final matches. They are both hopeful of securing a spot in the 2024 Olympics. In their games against Ghana, both teams achieved a resounding 7-0 victory. To secure their places in the 2024 Olympics, the men's team must defeat Egypt, while the women's team aims to conquer Nigeria. Both teams are scheduled to play their matches at the University of Pretoria on November 5, 2023. Their success has earned them praise from many South Africans. Online users were pleased to see South Africa's continued success on the international stage

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: South African Non-Profit Named Among Prestigious HundrED Global Collection for 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Russian Gold Reserves Hit National Record of 2,360 Tonnes in SeptemberSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public BuildingsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Students Leave Hillary Clinton's Lecture to Protest Antisemitism AccusationsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Russia Repels Attack in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 SoldiersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Ukraine Makes Provocation to Create Threat of Man-Made Disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear PlantSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »