South Africa's Judiciary Faces Historic Leadership Transition in 2024

In 2024, South Africa's judiciary will face a historic leadership transition as three of the top four positions in the judicial hierarchy will have new incumbents. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and a judge from the Supreme Court of Appeal are due to retire, while the Deputy Chief Justice may also vacate their position. This will be the most rapid change in judicial leadership since 1994.





Seismic Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape Ahead of 2024 General ElectionsWith the 2024 general elections expected to be as important as the first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa is witnessing a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape. Opposition parties are joining forces to challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which might dip below 50% in the upcoming elections. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also elected new leadership.

South Africa Faces Uncertainty and Economic Challenges in 2024This year is promising to be another year filled with uncertainty, job losses, pension reforms, and economic challenges in South Africa. Big corporations are announcing retrenchments, adding to the country's high unemployment rate. The South African Reserve Bank has labeled the challenges in the domestic economy as 'domestic idiosyncrasies', increasing the country's risk premium.

Fitch Keeps South Africa's Credit Rating Unchanged, Expects Less Load Shedding in 2024Fitch Ratings has maintained South Africa's credit rating at 'BB-' with a stable outlook, while expressing concerns about weak growth prospects and increasing government debt. The agency predicts that load shedding will ease in 2024, but expects government debt to reach 83.2% of GDP this year. ANC's potential loss of majority in the 2024 general election is unlikely to result in significant changes in economic policy, according to Fitch.

Anticipated Revival of South African Real Estate Market in 2024The South African real estate market is expected to revive in 2024 due to a drop in the repo rate leading to lower mortgage rates. There is a possibility of another rate increase in January before home loan interest rates start to moderate.

South Africans Not Expecting Better FTTH Prices in 2024Feedback from major fibre network operators suggests that South Africans should not anticipate better fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in 2024. While the price per Mbps has decreased, operators have been cutting entry-level packages and pushing customers towards more expensive options. However, efforts are being made to provide more affordable products in lower-income areas.

Amazon to Launch South African Marketplace in 2024Amazon is set to enter the South African e-commerce market in 2024, leveraging its major strengths and recognisable brand. Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, is aware of the threat Amazon poses. Experts believe Amazon will face challenges in establishing itself in South Africa.

