South Africa’s infamous fake TikTok doctor arrested

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that the infamous fake TikTok doctor “Dr Matthew Lani” has been arrested after weeks of eluding authorities., the department said Lani was caught at the main entrance of the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg at around 20:00 on Sunday, 29 October 2023.

“Dr Matthew Lani”, who rose to South African TikTok fame while pretending to be a qualified medical doctor He amassed nearly 300,000 followers and three million likes on TikTok over several months before the first red flags about his qualifications and advice were raised three weeks ago.

On the same day, the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) also disputed a claim on Lani’s LinkedIn profile that he had studied medicine (MBBS) at the institution between 2014 and 2021, pointing out that it only offered an MBBCh.A few hours after the HPCSA and Wits’s statements, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed it had opened a criminal case against Lani. TikTok subsequently banned his account. headtopics.com

Among his most controversial videos was one in which he alleged that a group of people were admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital after ingesting a weight-loss pill.

