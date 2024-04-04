South Africa's Inequality Challenge Ahead of Elections

It has been three decades since the historic free elections ushered in an era of peace and the promise of prosperity. Yet, inequality is greater than in 1994 and 40% of the population are jobless. As an array of parties and priorities woo voters, convincing those left behind is key to how the ANC will fare on 29 May.

Blood on the tracks after visits to her grandfather in another part of Johannesburg is one of Mmamoloko Kubayi’s most vivid memories just before South Africa’s first post-apartheid, democratic elections in 1994, when Nelson Mandela became president. “We’d come through on a train with my mother because she worked as a domestic worker, from Roodepoort,” she says. “As you get off, you’ll find blood all over the trains.

