South Africa's Import Trade Deficit with Russia Raises Concerns

In 2022, South Africa imported goods worth $548 million (about R10 billion) from Russia – most of that chemicals and fertilisers – but exported just $283 million, most of which was citrus fruit. The current import trade deficit with Russia worries many local businesses, who wanted greener trading pastures in Russia.

Speaking at the country session of St Petersburg International Economic Forum (Spief) in Sandton last week, Brics Business Forum members Stravos Nicolaou and Elias Monage stressed the need for a special focus on changing the import-export ratio between the two countries, if SA is to benefit from their relationships

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: African Games - South Africa Overtakes Nigeria On Medals TableWhile Team Nigeria added three silver and four bronze medals, it wasn't enough to maintain their second-place position.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Will South Africa's Voters Survive the Disinformation Deluge?The biweekly report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) sheds light on what they describe as concerning trends in online activity leading up to South Africa's general elections.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Zimbabwean Migration to South Africa - How Technology Helps Keep Families TogetherAnalysis - Political instability and economic decline in Zimbabwe have accelerated migration to South Africa in the last two decades. Because of the overriding socio-economic focus of the migration, people often fail to understand the effects on the migrants and their families.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa to Import Water from Zimbabwe to Supply Musina MunicipalityThe South African government has signed an agreement with Zimbabwe to import water and provide relief to residents of Musina in Limpopo. The water will be sourced from the Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe and will supply over 130,000 people living in the region.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

South Africa to import treated water from ZimbabweSouth Africa’s plan to address scarcity of treated water in one of the country’s northern most municipalities – buy millions of litres of the resource from Zimbabwe.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Central Africa: Africa/Central Africa - the New Cold War Passes Through MercenariesIs the Central African Republic a 'Paradise of mercenaries'? The country has long been the scene of the intervention of various private military companies (PMCs), at least since March 2003, when François Bozizé took power in a coup supported by France against President Ange-Félix Patassé.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »