South Africa's Fibre Industry Set for Healthy Growth

BMIT projects healthy growth in South Africa’s fibre industry over the next five years, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% to 2027. The wholesale fixed access market is expected to overtake mobile facilities in revenue. This growth is attributed to the adoption of an open-access model, allowing fibre network operators to focus on infrastructure while ISPs handle sales and customer support services.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Tanzania-South Africa - Deep Ties Evoke Africa's Sacrifices for FreedomAnalysis - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently paid a state visit to South Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral political and trade relations. As the South Africa n presidency noted, ties between the two nations date back to Tanzania's solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Fossil Snake Traces - Another World-First Find On South Africa's Cape South Coastitemprop=description content=Analysis - Snakes are familiar, distinctive - and often feared - reptiles. And they've been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Minister Issues Notice to Place University of South Africa Under Administration - South Afric...itemprop=description content=

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: South African MVNOs to double market share in 2–3 yearsA new report by BMIT offers an optimistic projection for MVNOs in South Africa .

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: The Whole of South Africa Is Behind the Irishitemprop=description content=Column - PICK OF THE SPORT: If you want to see the historic moment where the whole of South Africa supports Ireland, watch their game against Scotland, Dylan Bettencourt recommends.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Madagascar celebrates 25 years of South Africa's democracy - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader. South Africa and Madagascar have met to celebrate 25 years of South Africa 's democracy. South Africa’s African fans

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »