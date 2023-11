South Africa's Electronics Sector and International Payments

Without imports, South Africa’s electronics sector would be almost non-existent. Outside of a few niche items such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic components, and some specialized equipment, almost everything else is manufactured elsewhere. Even when an item is assembled locally, it’s usually with imported components.That means that businesses of all sizes in the sector have to deal with international payments.

Whether it’s a big firm supplying specialized components for specific industries or a one-person shop building custom PCs for local gamers, all would have had to navigate foreign currency exchanges. While that’s not a massive headache for businesses that have to undertake small, occasional imports, things can quickly get more complex. And the more a business imports, the more complex things can get. If you’re in the electronics sector, chances are that’s not the kind of complexity you want to deal with. That means finding an international payment provider capable of making those payments as smooth as possibl

