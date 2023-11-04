South Africa's Cricket World Cup Hopes

The SA team are as well-rounded and complete as we could possibly want them to be. Heading into the playoffs, South Africa's history at the Cricket World Cup might prevent us from raising our hopes too high, but the national team really are giving us reason to believe. There were multiple concerns ahead of the showpiece.

The batting unit were blowing hot and cold, the bowling attack lost key paceman Anrich Nortje, and while they had been given freedom to play more aggressively by the coaching staff, they seemed to have a one-dimensional approach. A 'go big or go home' style of cricket is exciting to watch, but the ability to adapt to game situations and conditions is crucial in a tournament. And while the Proteas opened their campaign in style, a shock defeat to the Netherlands highlighted the questions which hung over them in search of their maiden global title.

