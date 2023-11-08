South Africa's Business Confidence Index Slips in Q4

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index lost a bit of ground in the fourth quarter (Q4), led by a startling slide in the sentiment of new vehicle dealers. When South Africans stop buying new cars, you know the economy has taken a turn down a potholed road. The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index edged deeper into negative territory, slipping to 31 in Q4 from 33 the previous quarter. That means more than two-thirds of those surveyed were dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.

Still, it held up fairly well in the face of the swelling crisis at South Africa’s ports, the persistence of rolling blackouts, and an array of indicators pointing to an economy that is slowing and may have fallen into a contractio





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African business confidence index dips in SeptemberSouth African business confidence fell marginally in September, with factors like energy supply, inflation and construction applying downward pressure in month-on-month terms, data showed on Thursday.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Sanlam launches 'Financial Confidence Index’ - finds only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilitiesSanlam launches 'Financial Confidence Index’ - finds only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilities

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

South African Business Confidence Remains Low Amid Challenging Economic EnvironmentConfidence amongst South African business leaders remains incredibly low amid the challenging economic environment, which is likely to translate to slow economic growth and further strain on the economy for the remainder of the year.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Load shedding is getting better – but it’s not enoughGlobal issues out of South Africa’s control are also weighing heavily on business confidence.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Season sponsorships on Business Talk – Reach South Africa’s top business decision-makersSponsoring a season of Business Talk offers fantastic ROI, as the podcast reaches a highly targeted audience of business professionals and decision-makers.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa - 3rd South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission Business ForumDocument - Programme Directors,

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »