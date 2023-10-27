South Africa’s BEST Driving Licence Test Centres (DLTCs) ranked

There are many ways to rate South Africa’s best Driving Licence Test Centres (DLTCs). Space, cleanliness, efficiency, staff, waiting time … the list goes on. However, for the purposes of this investigation into South Africa’s best Driving Licence Test Centres, we’re going to focus onThe Midrand and Centurion Gautrain DLTCs are among South Africa’s best Driving Licence Test Centres currently. Picture: RTMC.

At this point we should also stress that you no longer need to visit a DLTC to renew your car licence disc. A driver’s licence, yes, but there are a multitiude of ways toNevertheless, as driver’s licences still have to be renewed face-to-face, here’s a list of South Africa’s best Driving Licence Test Centres (DLTCs) for the purpose. Inspired by a story onhas battled with its ageing card printer for some time now.

When it comes to finding South Africa’s best Driving Licence Test Centres (DLTCs), it’s worth noting that the Western Cape and several other provinces are not loaded on the eNatis portal. For a similar service online you must visitBest third-party licence services headtopics.com

What do you think of our list of South Africa’s best Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs)? Have you had a good or bad experience at any of the centres listed? Be sure to share your thoughts with our audience in the comments section below. And don’t forget to follow us

Read more:

TheSAnews »

South Africa: Sand Mining Company Appeals Against Refusal of Water Licence in PhilippiA campaign to preserve the horticultural area says the silica mine will impact food security and the Cape Flats Aquifer Read more ⮕

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

It’s GOOD NEWS if you renew your car licence online this MONTHIt’s good news this month for anyone renewing their car licence online. Here’s why you'll beat the queues and save money. Read more ⮕

Man’s Uncle Driving Behind Quantum Taxi Speeds Through Tollgate, TikTok Video Has SA Viewers DividedA TikTok video shows a South African driver's questionable tactic to avoid tollgates. The man hid behind a Quantum taxi to get him past without paying. Read more ⮕

2AM Celine Dion wars are driving a New Zealand city crazy2AM Celine Dion wars are driving a New Zealand city crazy Read more ⮕