South Africa's Bafana Bafana Begin World Cup Qualification Campaign

National teams have been the joy of South Africans in recent times. The country is still hung over from the Springboks’ triumph in France and pleased with the Proteas and Banyana Banyana. Now the attention turns to the very unpredictable Bafana Bafana. Having failed to qualify for the last three Fifa World Cups, Bafana Bafana begin their qualification campaign for the 2026 edition against Benin on Saturday in Durban followed by a trip to Rwanda on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana come into these qualifiers on a good run of form

