South Africa Rugby World Cup: The Springboks give hope to a troubled nation

South Africans erupted in celebration and relief across the country as their team edged out New Zealand to win the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

As South Africa faces economic troubles, sporting success is a welcome distraction and a unifying force."There aren't a lot of things going right in our country and we have the privilege to be able to do what we love and inspire people in life, not just sports people," he added.

"Given the serious challenges that the country and the world is facing, this win could have not come at a better time," Thabo Chauke told the Reuters news agency at a fan zone in Johannesburg. South African sports journalist Mohammed Allie, who was in Paris for the match, said that the squad, and the nature of their hard-fought success, contained a lesson for the nation.

Before the end of apartheid - the system of legalised racism in South Africa that saw it ostracised by much of the world for three decades - the whites-only team was excluded from previous world cup tournaments. Even when the ban was lifted, the team was initially seen as a symbol of the oppressive system that had been in place for so long.

Nearly three decades later, the current President, Cyril Ramaphosa, was also on the pitch for the trophy ceremony in Paris.

