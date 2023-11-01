South Africa: R350-a Month Grant to Be Extended to March 2025

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday:"The Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant will be extended for another year until March 2025 while government considers social security policy reforms and a funding model."

He said if the temporary grant"or a similar type of grant" were to be made permanent, the number of social grant beneficiaries would rise from 27.3-million in 2023-4 to 40.4-million in 2040-41. This would cost 3.8% of South Africa's gross domestic product, and would require a permanent source of funding"such as additional revenue measures," he said.

Earlier, nearly 100 people had gathered outside Parliament to urge Godongwana to change the R350 grant to a Basic Income Grant of R1,500 a month. The protest was organised by Cry of the Xcluded and members of activist organisations across South Africa travelled to Cape Town to participate.

"Budget cuts impact the ability of people to survive," said Andile Zulu, energy democracy officer of the Alternative Information and Development Centre."If you reduce expenditure toward public services, it means that hospitals are overcrowded, schools are understaffed, roads are not getting fixed, people are not getting water and people are struggling to survive.

